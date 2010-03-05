Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sign for our office fridge

Sign for our office fridge entp sign office
No one in our office buys groceries.

I made this sign after a coworker and I forgot to bring our leftovers home and starved for a night.

Posted on Mar 5, 2010
