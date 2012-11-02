Grain & Mortar

Barcamp Omaha 2012

Grain & Mortar
Grain & Mortar
Hire Us
  • Save
Barcamp Omaha 2012 branding identity web design apparel responsive print parallax
Download color palette

Barcamp is an international network of user-generated "un-conferences," primarily focused around technology and the web.

Check out the project at http://grainandmortar.com/work/barcamp-omaha-2012/ or see the site for yourself at http://barcampomaha.org.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Grain & Mortar
Grain & Mortar
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Grain & Mortar

View profile
    • Like