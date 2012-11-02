Russ Holland

Mother's Naming and Logo Exploration 01

Russ Holland
Russ Holland
  • Save
Mother's Naming and Logo Exploration 01 logo craft beer brewery typography
Download color palette

This is the first of several logo after our name exploration.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Russ Holland
Russ Holland

More by Russ Holland

View profile
    • Like