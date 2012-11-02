Balint Bernhardt

Folkdanc.com - logo

Balint Bernhardt
Balint Bernhardt
  • Save
Folkdanc.com - logo branding logo
Download color palette

Currently I'm working for a Turkish folkdance group. Here is the logo I created for them. I tried to mix "Horon" the famous Turkish dance and the pentacle from the Turkish flag.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Balint Bernhardt
Balint Bernhardt

More by Balint Bernhardt

View profile
    • Like