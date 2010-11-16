Angel Bomb

Letterpress Label in Progress

Angel Bomb
Angel Bomb
  • Save
Letterpress Label in Progress letterpress design ribbon
Download color palette

3 colors down on this letterpress label, 1 to go. I'm groovin' on how the ribbon turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
Angel Bomb
Angel Bomb

More by Angel Bomb

View profile
    • Like