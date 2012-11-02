Mårten Lundin

Adium emoticons

I'm working on updating some of my old Adium emoticon themes. Doing some brushing up and a bunch of new faces (33 in total).
The plan is to make this theme retina display proofed...(if I can figure out how to get it to work).

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
