Carl

Carl kawaii cute up pixar disney disneyland carl fredricksen balloons
I like to think of Carl living out his days as a balloon salesman at Disneyland.

See the full image here...
http://www.flickr.com/photos/jmaruyama/8148206312/in/photostream

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
