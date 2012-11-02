Audyssey Speaker

Gen Kazak

I bought a pair of Audyssey Media Speakers a little while back and after being very impressed with the sound, I made an icon for practice.

Check the @2x link for full size.

Comments are welcome.

Speakers: http://www.audyssey.com/products/media-speakers

