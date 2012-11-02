Lily Dart

Recipe listing UI

Lily Dart
Lily Dart
  • Save
Recipe listing UI user interface website design recipes ui responsive
Download color palette

This is a fictional design inspired from a real website that I'm working on at the moment. Shows a bookmarking functionality as well as a hover state for recipe descriptions. Has the potential to work really well in a responsive design as well.

I've borrowed the images from bbc.co.uk/recipes

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Lily Dart
Lily Dart

More by Lily Dart

View profile
    • Like