Haunted Mansion 3D Render

Haunted Mansion 3D Render 3d model animation disney disneyland haunted mansion new orleans square architecture
Working from dozens of reference photos and some fan-made blueprints, I am modeling the exterior and interior areas. Part of a larger "Disneyland in 3D" project.

