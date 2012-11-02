Tommy Gower

Heritage Crusaders Icon

Tommy Gower
Tommy Gower
  • Save
Heritage Crusaders Icon sports logo icon athletics crusaders
Download color palette

Here is the letter mark from the rebranding we did for a local private school Heritage Academy Crusaders. This makes a great secondary mark for their primary brand marks we did.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Tommy Gower
Tommy Gower

More by Tommy Gower

View profile
    • Like