Derry Birkett

Retina UI Kit

Derry Birkett
Derry Birkett
  • Save
Retina UI Kit ui ux kit pack mobile tablet retina
Download color palette

A shot from my Retina UI Kit. Take a closer look here. http://derrybirkett.com/portfolio/ui/2012/ipad-3-retina-ready-hd-gui-interface-kit/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Derry Birkett
Derry Birkett

More by Derry Birkett

View profile
    • Like