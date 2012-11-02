Miles Wilhelm

Sleeping Beauty Castle Render 14

Miles Wilhelm
Miles Wilhelm
  • Save
Sleeping Beauty Castle Render 14 3d model animation disney disneyland castle sleeping beauty architecture
Download color palette

A personal project I have been working on for years, part of a larger "Disneyland in 3D" project. Multi-colored is default as it's being built and will be replaced with photographed textures. Drawbridge and gate both animate ad I plan to animate banners and flags blowing in the wind.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Miles Wilhelm
Miles Wilhelm

More by Miles Wilhelm

View profile
    • Like