5speed Stick Shift Bicycle

5speed Stick Shift Bicycle bicycle stick shift high rise vintage retro illustration
My first set of wheels. These bikes look like a cross between a chopper and a kids bike.
I remember reaching down between my legs and grabbing the 5 speed stick.

large size here http://www.flickr.com/photos/91972735@N00/8146022417/lightbox/

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
