Concept Exploration

Concept Exploration illustration character vector in vision concept exploration idea brainstorm board
I've been working with the awesome guys over at Epicenter on a set of illustrations to show the process of designing and developing an app. This is the first stage in the journey ... concept exploration between the designer (left) and the client (right)

Making things, mainly sandwiches.

