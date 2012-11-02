Sorin Jurcut

Sorin Jurcut
Sorin Jurcut
Dribble icon icon app logo
Fiddling around with a icon template while learning more about ios icons. Did this as an alt icon for Dribbblr

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Sorin Jurcut
Sorin Jurcut

