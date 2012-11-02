Scott Wetterschneider

Scarygirl for 10th Anniversary Group Show

Scarygirl for 10th Anniversary Group Show 3d illustration character design
This is a detail from my submission to the 10th anniversary group show celebrating all things Scarygirl. Scarygirl is a beloved character designed by the talented Nathan Jurevicius.

More details and pics here - http://bit.ly/UnCvRh

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
