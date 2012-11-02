Dani Alves

Mobile facebook login button

Dani Alves
Dani Alves
  • Save
Mobile facebook login button mobile ios iphone facebook app web blue white social login connect square top10 blur button
Download color palette
5012e40c971778ee2a80ac2534ae02b8
Rebound of
Facebook connect button
By Dani Alves
View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Dani Alves
Dani Alves
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dani Alves

View profile
    • Like