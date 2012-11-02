Scott Wetterschneider

Krawluss the 2-Headed Creature of Doom

Krawluss the 2-Headed Creature of Doom sculpture toy design vinyl toy designer toy
Sculpted for Mutant Vinyl Hardcore, this massive 14 inch figure is a collaboration between Lash and Skinner.

More details and pics here - http://bit.ly/RKsYiB

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
