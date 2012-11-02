Robb Leef

Halloween Collaboration

This was a collaboration with my good pal Steve Streisguth for Phantom Hand's recent Halloween show. It's Steve's block printed, worn skull and my screen-printed, GID vision of living beast.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
