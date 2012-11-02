Fraser Davidson
The Faux Pas

Fraser Davidson
Fraser Davidson for Cub Studio
The Faux Pas animated gif 1 second
A very short animation created as part of a series of 1 second animated shorts. Check out FullSecs.com for more. Or check out the actual animation here: https://vimeo.com/52691177

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
