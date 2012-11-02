Sam Burgon

Insulation Infographic 1

Sam Burgon
Sam Burgon
  • Save
Insulation Infographic 1 data carbon environment visualization
Download color palette

Part of an infographic I designed for our company website, about carbon reducing measures in the UK. This is the first one I've ever designed so I would love some feedback - good or bad.

The full size version is here: http://gogreena.co.uk/infographic-what-has-cert-accomplished/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Sam Burgon
Sam Burgon

More by Sam Burgon

View profile
    • Like