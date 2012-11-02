Jake Dugard

Can you make the cut?

Jake Dugard
Jake Dugard
  • Save
Can you make the cut? poster screen print red xacto blades scholarship halftone
Download color palette

Designed a poster for an amazing scholarship opportunity for the School of Art at Louisiana Tech University. More info soon.

I laid out a lot of actual x-acto blades for this shot and probably have tetanus.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Jake Dugard
Jake Dugard

More by Jake Dugard

View profile
    • Like