Patrick King

George Lois Commandment #2

Patrick King
Patrick King
  • Save
George Lois Commandment #2 typography t-shirt black white creative george lois quotation quote
Download color palette

A treatment in Bodoni for our latest release in The Ten Commandments of George Lois line at TypographyShop.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
Patrick King
Patrick King

More by Patrick King

View profile
    • Like