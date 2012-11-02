Vincent Iadevaia

Videocard Update

Vincent Iadevaia
Vincent Iadevaia
  • Save
Videocard Update design icons interface ui buttons minimal web app video card
Download color palette

An update to the Shelby.tv videocard. Visit the site to signup for the beta.

555120588c2f60e27949c13c0dea3ad4
Rebound of
Videocard
By Vincent Iadevaia
View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Vincent Iadevaia
Vincent Iadevaia

More by Vincent Iadevaia

View profile
    • Like