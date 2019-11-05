Travel App Design Concept

We can't imagine life without traveling. Can you?



Our latest design is for an app that helps to discover interesting tourist spots. If you’ve ever wanted to enhance the travel industry (or you’re always eager to travel), check this out!



A few details:



🌏 To prevent users from visiting separate category pages, we’ve decided to organize content using horizontal scrolling.



🌴 Light-colored background is superb for content-driven interfaces. In this case, it definitely does the trick and helps the user focus primarily on breath-taking spots and views.

Press 👍if you like it and say



Where do you find travel inspiration?

Instagram bloggers? Other people? Maybe Pinterest?

Created by Julia Sanyuk

