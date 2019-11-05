Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel App Design Concept

Travel App Design Concept modern minimal explore travel concept product purrweb mobile app ux ui figma design
We can't imagine life without traveling. Can you?

Our latest design is for an app that helps to discover interesting tourist spots. If you’ve ever wanted to enhance the travel industry (or you’re always eager to travel), check this out!

A few details:

🌏 To prevent users from visiting separate category pages, we’ve decided to organize content using horizontal scrolling.

🌴 Light-colored background is superb for content-driven interfaces. In this case, it definitely does the trick and helps the user focus primarily on breath-taking spots and views.

Press 👍if you like it and say

Where do you find travel inspiration?
Instagram bloggers? Other people? Maybe Pinterest?

Created by Julia Sanyuk

Posted on Nov 5, 2019
