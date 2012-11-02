Kris Gösser

Just for fun - icon for hackathon project

Kris Gösser
Kris Gösser
  • Save
Just for fun - icon for hackathon project icon b bubbles
Download color palette

An icon for Blurbs, a project that took first place in a recent hackathon.

[ http://krisgosser.com/journal/2011/05/blurbs-wins-first-place-at-milwaukee-hackathon/ ]

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Kris Gösser
Kris Gösser

More by Kris Gösser

View profile
    • Like