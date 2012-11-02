🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
An idea which hit me yesterday.
Not technically an original idea. Path incorporates a similar sidebar to show your friends list. At least I know this is a proven structure which has higher chances of working than any other from sketches.
The add user pictogram is from the Entypo set by @Daniel Bruce
Thanks to the folks you see in shot for letting me use their avatars. // @Fabio Basile @Anoop Surendran and Jaseem.