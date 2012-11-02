An idea which hit me yesterday.

Not technically an original idea. Path incorporates a similar sidebar to show your friends list. At least I know this is a proven structure which has higher chances of working than any other from sketches.

The add user pictogram is from the Entypo set by @Daniel Bruce

Thanks to the folks you see in shot for letting me use their avatars. // @Fabio Basile @Anoop Surendran and Jaseem.