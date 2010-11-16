Patrick King

George Lois Commandment #2

typography t-shirt black white grey creative george lois
I've just released commandment #2 in TypographyShop's Ten Commandments of George Lois line. One of his more famous quotations, it reads "The creative act, the defeat of habit by originality, overcomes everything." http://bit.ly/a4DOvB

