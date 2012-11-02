My new portfolio released today, to celebrate I've made a new artwork! Check out 64 Watercolored Lines. It's available as a free wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, iMac, Retina MacBook Pro etc. Get it at the download section of my new portfolio:

http://hampusolsson.com

Resolutions:

1680x1050, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 2560x1440, 1280x800, 1366x768, 1440x900, Retina Macbook Pro 15/13, iPhone 5/4, iPad Retina/Mini/2

It's also available as art print on Society6 http://society6.com/Hampusolsson/64-Watercolored-Lines_Print/

If you share it, lot's of friendly hugs! :D