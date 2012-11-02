🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
My new portfolio released today, to celebrate I've made a new artwork! Check out 64 Watercolored Lines. It's available as a free wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, iMac, Retina MacBook Pro etc. Get it at the download section of my new portfolio:
http://hampusolsson.com
Resolutions:
1680x1050, 1920x1080, 1920x1200, 2560x1440, 1280x800, 1366x768, 1440x900, Retina Macbook Pro 15/13, iPhone 5/4, iPad Retina/Mini/2
It's also available as art print on Society6 http://society6.com/Hampusolsson/64-Watercolored-Lines_Print/
If you share it, lot's of friendly hugs! :D