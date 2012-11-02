Ryan Clark

Themes v2: A Preview

We've been working hard for that last 8 months to completely rebuilt our theme platform from the ground up, and I'm so happy to finally announce that responsive themes are coming to Virb.

Take a peek and sign up for our private beta if you're interested!

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
