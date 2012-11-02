Chris Hönninger

DRUMA - audiovisual misconception

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger
  • Save
DRUMA - audiovisual misconception audiovisual video short film cgi 3d visual composition vfx audio react
Download color palette

Hey, long time no see.

I recently finished a video that visualizes one of my brother's songs: "DRUMA". This is an audiovisual project.

Please watch the video in FULLSCREEN, here: http://youtu.be/bf6fT0TKG5w?hd=1

Thank you and enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger

More by Chris Hönninger

View profile
    • Like