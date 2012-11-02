Vinay Chavan

iPhone Case Icon

Vinay Chavan
Vinay Chavan
  • Save
iPhone Case Icon iphone icon case
Download color palette

Absolute gorgeous work by @Jason Yoo ... Just added a bit more depth for case near camera considering the thickness of the case near side buttons.

69878e0cfa061216cf149f975aeabb47
Rebound of
iPhone Case (zoom)
By Jason Yoo
View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Vinay Chavan
Vinay Chavan

More by Vinay Chavan

View profile
    • Like