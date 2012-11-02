Social Icon Set (Freebie)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is a cute social icons set packed with 48 most used social networking icons in 32px PNGs and a fully vector PSD.
All the icons are crafted with pixel perfection and are fit to be used on both light and dark backgrounds.
Download these cuties and if you find them useful then don’t forget to spread the word with a tweet!
Full Preview & Download - http://goo.gl/XVzZA
Follow me on Twitter.
Check out my Deviantart profile.