OneMinuteWith 2.0

After a long time of building, hating, rebuilding, changing, iterating, scrapping, building, coding, fixing, hating, crying and delighting, I am immensely pleased to release the redesign of my designer interview blog, One Minute With. Rebuilt from the ground up, it features big type, awesome interviews, and a fantastic logo from the crazy-talented @Joachim Vu.

Oh, and it's delightfully responsive.

Go check it out!