Conor O'Driscoll

OneMinuteWith 2.0

Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll
  • Save
OneMinuteWith 2.0 interviews blue clean responsive rwd retro web white quatro slab proxima nova blog
Download color palette

After a long time of building, hating, rebuilding, changing, iterating, scrapping, building, coding, fixing, hating, crying and delighting, I am immensely pleased to release the redesign of my designer interview blog, One Minute With. Rebuilt from the ground up, it features big type, awesome interviews, and a fantastic logo from the crazy-talented @Joachim Vu.

Oh, and it's delightfully responsive.

Go check it out!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Conor O'Driscoll
Conor O'Driscoll

More by Conor O'Driscoll

View profile
    • Like