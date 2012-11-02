Helvetic Brands®

Home

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Home branding logo icon identity brand
Download color palette

Soon to be launched rebrand we have been working on with the concept of "All around services, cocooning & harmony within"

Created by the Helvetic Brands team.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like