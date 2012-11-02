Samuel Fine

November iOS Wallpaper

Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine
  • Save
November iOS Wallpaper wallpaper november autumn leaves ipad iphone iphone 5 iphone 4s iphone 4 iphone 3gs ipad 4 ipad 3 ipad 2 ipad mini ipod touch
Download color palette

Whipped up a seasonal wallpaper for my iPhone 4, plus versions for iPhone 5, iPad 4 and 3, and non-Retina iPads and iPad Minis. It's free, but only for you.

November Wallpaper - iPhone 5 / iPod Touch 5
November Wallpaper - iPhone 4S / iPhone 4
November Wallpaper - Non-Retina iPhones / iPod Touches
November Wallpaper - iPad 4 / iPad 3
November Wallpaper - iPad Mini / iPad 2 / iPad

Samuel Fine
Samuel Fine

More by Samuel Fine

View profile
    • Like