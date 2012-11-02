Josh Thorsen

Josh Thorsen
Josh Thorsen
Hertz Demon illustration
Commission for Guinness World Record breaking DJ Hertz. Longest DJ set ever at 152 hours non stop. What a machine.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Josh Thorsen
Josh Thorsen

