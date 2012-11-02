Clear icon in the Dock

Realmac Software

Here's a little peek at how the Clear for Mac icon looks in the dock on Mt Lion.

Available on the Mac App Store on November 8. Check it out on the Realmac website and Follow @UseClear on Twitter.

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
