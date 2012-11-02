Yustas

Run, Carrot! Run! (final)

Yustas
Yustas
  • Save
Run, Carrot! Run! (final) illustration digital art character design cover magazine kvantik chemist carrot
Download color palette

Thank you for viewing and appreciation!

Full version - http://www.behance.net/gallery/Carrot-Run/5745695

Ffcc4c8497b6cea0e52cb2645128326c
Rebound of
Carrot Run
By Yustas
Yustas
Yustas

More by Yustas

View profile
    • Like