Viet Huynh

Barsetter logo

Viet Huynh
Viet Huynh
  • Save
Barsetter logo logo identity saul bass
Download color palette

Old logo I made for fun.

D0dd3269d5bfe7ba50d729f30ff47da2
Rebound of
Barsetter
By Viet Huynh
View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Viet Huynh
Viet Huynh

More by Viet Huynh

View profile
    • Like