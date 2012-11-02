Mike Armstrong

Kid Armour Junior

Another character from Explosion High! - Kid Armour Junior, a sidekick to a sidekick. He makes his mentor (and his mentor's mentor) feel old, so they packed him off to Explosion High!, a high school for superheroes with a 60% survival rate. They hope he'll die there.

