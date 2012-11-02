Anthony Bullock

Retina Button

Anthony Bullock
Anthony Bullock
  • Save
Retina Button ios retina app
Download color palette

Getting stuck into some Retina app design, absolutely adore this type of work. I'm currently looking for more iOS projects so if you need anything, get in touch!

anthony@sitelotus.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Anthony Bullock
Anthony Bullock
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anthony Bullock

View profile
    • Like