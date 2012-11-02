John Salinero

Helsinki Universal Guitar Festival

John Salinero
John Salinero
  • Save
Helsinki Universal Guitar Festival logo guitar helsinki festival hug
Download color palette

HUG Festival logo. Happy coincidence. The initials of the festival made my day.
We all know the love affair between guitarist and guitar...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2012
John Salinero
John Salinero

More by John Salinero

View profile
    • Like