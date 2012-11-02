Shenkar graduate site 2012

Tali Vernik

The Shenkar graduate sites for 2012.
I had the honor of designing the site for Shenkar's Visual Communication graduates of 2012.
This is the first time that the division takes pride in a site that presents all its graduates and their works over the years.

check it:
http://bogrim.shenkar.ac.il/

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
