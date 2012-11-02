Martin Schmetzer

Brewster process

Martin Schmetzer
Martin Schmetzer
  • Save
Brewster process schmetzer typography lettering logotype punk´n brewster beer ale label sketch pumpkin pencil thanksgiving
Download color palette

Beer label I´m currently working on for a micro brewery´s thanksgiving/ pumpkin beer. So much fun, please stay tuned for more pictures to come.

Martin Schmetzer
Martin Schmetzer

More by Martin Schmetzer

View profile
    • Like