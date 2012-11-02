🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I haven't posted here in over a year. I feel bad, I really like this community and wish I participated more. I've just been really busy at MetaLab and when it comes to Dribbble I focus more on updating our company account than my own.
Few notes:
• I quickly made and launched MAXGIF in April. It makes GIFs stupidly big and you can click to randomly view more.
• Everyday 2 is always crawling closer towards launch.
• My Tumblr is always the most up to date.
• A lot of MetaLab's major clients we aren't allowed to talk about, so it doesn't make it on here.
• I tend to prefer new projects secret until launch, I like the element of surprise. So I tend not to post as much in progress work, which doesn't totally mesh well with Dribbble.
• Sometimes I feel like Dribbble is generally too positive that it gives me a false sense of "oh yeah I'm awesome and this design is great just the way it is" when it may be flawed or in need of more thought. So I tend to hold back and decide for myself.
I like you Dribbble and I hope to be a real member again soon.
Follow the MetaLab account for more updates.