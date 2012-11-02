David Sasda

Social media icons with a softer palette

David Sasda
David Sasda
Hire Me
  • Save
Social media icons with a softer palette dribbble linkedin instagram twitter foursquare facebook icons social media circle
Download color palette

Designed this to use for my personal site, but decided to go with the textual route.

David Sasda
David Sasda
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by David Sasda

View profile
    • Like