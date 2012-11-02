Patrick Eagar

Patrick Eagar
Patrick Eagar
Here is a small personal Project I am working for a MLB Fantasy Baseball App. So far I only have the login page. More to come. Still a working Progress.

What you think?

Full Screen Shot here
https://dl.dropbox.com/u/32594964/mlbapp.png

Posted on Nov 2, 2012
Patrick Eagar
Patrick Eagar

