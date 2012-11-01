Melanie Innis

Mac & Stanley want you to VOTE!

Melanie Innis
Melanie Innis
  • Save
Mac & Stanley want you to VOTE! vote election icon design masthead november 6 mac stanley co.
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2012
Melanie Innis
Melanie Innis

More by Melanie Innis

View profile
    • Like